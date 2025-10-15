ESPN names Chargers possible trade suitor for explosive RB with Joe Hortiz connection
It is no secret that the Los Angeles Chargers need a running back.
After losing Najee Harris for the season and Omarion Hampton to an injured reserve stint, the Chargers are left with Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins at the position.
While Vidal played lights out in Week 6, he is far from guaranteed to keep playing at that level. Even if he does, it wouldn't hurt the Chargers to add more insurance for Hampton.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, keep an eye on a possible trade for Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell, who has a connection with Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz from his days with the Ravens.
"And here's a change-of-pace option: Baltimore's Keaton Mitchell," Fowler write. "He has game-changing speed but is the odd man out in the Ravens' backfield."
"It's worth noting that Chargers GM Joe Hortiz was with Baltimore when the team signed Mitchell as an undrafted free agent in 2023," Fowler concluded.
Mitchell he has shown flashes of being a game-changing player thanks to his ability to rip off explosive plays. Unfortunately, his career got a bit sidetracked by a torn ACL late in 2023.
Before that, Mitchell averaged a whopping 8.4 yards per carry and 10.3 yards per reception, showing he's a legit playmaker as a rusher and receiver.
However, Mitchell is currently buried on the Ravens' depth chart behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill, and the Ravens added another running back in Rasheen Ali in the 2024 NFL draft.
With the Ravens going nowhere in 2025 and not having much need for Mitchell, it would make sense to make him available.
Mitchell would offer a better No. 2 option at running back behind Vidal than Haskins, and he would be a fantastic complement to Hampton upon his return from injury.
If offensive coordinator Greg Roman likes options, Mitchell would give him more.
If the Chargers aren't looking to spend big on a running back with Hampton slated to return this season, Mitchell is a strong low-cost option for Los Angeles to explore. It shouldn't cost anything more than a late-Day 3 pick to acquire the Ravens back.
