Justin Herbert gets his props alongside, Mahomes, Allen and Jackson
The Los Angeles Chargers know what they have in Justin Herbert. An elite-level quarterback that has put up big passing numbers in the past, Herbert has been everything and more since being drafted five years ago.
The main knock in Herbert's career thus far has been the playoff record, but the Bolts are hoping to change that this year. After jumping out to a 4-2 record and the current leaders in the AFC West, the Chargers now head back home to host the Indianapolis Colts this week.
The Chargers are coming off of a thrilling 29-27 victory against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, one where Herbert pulled off some late-game heroics to lead them into field goal position. With Dolphins defenders literally draped over him, Herbert found Ladd McConkey, who turned it into a 42-yard gain to set up Cameron Dicker's game-winning 33-yard field goal.
When looking over each NFL game in Week 6, Bleacher Report's takeaway for the Chargers is that Herbert is an elite quarterback.
"When people discuss the league's best quarterbacks, the usual suspects get mentioned. Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens. Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. Justin Herbert belongs in that conversation. Despite an injury-ravaged backfield and the absence of wide receiver Quentin Johnston, Herbert had arguably his best game of the season against the Dolphins, completing 29 of 38 passes for 264 yards and a pair of touchdowns."
It's nice to see Herbert get recognition. However, it's a little odd that he was crowned 'elite' after beating one of, if not the worst defenses in the NFL and not during one of the Chargers' first three wins of the season against divisional opponents.
Still, good to know that the Chargers' star is opening eyes every week with his play.
