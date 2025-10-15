Chargers could target these RBs making big NFL trade buzz before deadline
The Los Angeles Chargers are a common team brought up in NFL trade deadline buzz because of the onslaught of injuries to hit the roster already.
It helps, of course, that the team already showed a willingness to be aggressive via the Odafe Oweh trade.
Running back is one of the top positions of need the Chargers seem likely to address next. Najee Harris is out for the season and first-round rookie Omarion Hampton is on injured reserve and expected to miss more than four games.
As such, Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN suggested two names making the rounds in trade buzz the Chargers might like.
Breece Hall, Jets
The Jets have a deep depth chart at running back and could host a sale soon.
Graziano wrote the following:
“So there are plenty of reasons Hall might not be in the Jets' long-range plans, and they could be open to a nice offer. Teams I expect to have interest in acquiring a running back ahead of the deadline include, but are not limited to, the Chiefs, Texans and Chargers.”
Hall is on the last year of his current deal, but it would be pretty hard to complain about needing to re-sign a 24-year-old running back who averages 4.6 yards per carry for his career so far.
The Chargers will also like that Hall is a capable receiver, catching 76 passes in 2023 and 57 in 2024.
Jaylen Wright, Dolphins
Usually, when talking about Dolphins running backs perhaps on the way out, De'Von Achane is the name to watch.
Jaylen Wright, though, gets the nod from Graziano:
“If Miami decides to trade players before the deadline, it could move on from Jaylen Wright. He was a healthy scratch Sunday against the Chargers and seems to have been supplanted by rookie Ollie Gordon II on the depth chart behind starter De'Von Achane.”
As a rookie, Wright only got to attempt 68 rushes last year and catch three passes. But he was super popular coming out of Tennessee and came off the board in the fourth round, so there’s some upside there worth exploring.
For the Chargers, spending a small asset to bring on Wright and seeing if he can form a tandem with Hampton could help this year and far into the future if all goes well.
