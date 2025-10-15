Chargers' Jim Harbaugh reveals Derwin James injury, medical scans results
It turns out some of the whispers about a Derwin James injury for the Los Angeles Chargers during last week’s win over the Miami Dolphins were true.
Speaking with reporters before the Chargers take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed that James had medical scans on a wrist injury that came back negative.
James played all 59 snaps for his defense during the win over the Dolphins, but rumblings suggested he had indeed gone to the medical screening room after that game.
From the sounds of it, though, Charges fans can put any unease about the situation aside.
The Chargers can’t afford a hit to the safety room, either, not after using the surplus depth there to trade Alohi Gilman to the Baltimore Ravens while acquiring pass-rusher Odafe Oweh last week.
That's especially true with Elijah Molden battling an injury of his own after suffering a setback last week.
Onlookers will still need to keep an eye on the Chargers' injury reports throughout the week. But it’s reasonable to expect Jesse Minter’s defense to have James out there in the slot and otherwise while Molden and Tony Jefferson heavily work into the rotation, too.
