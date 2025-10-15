Charger Report

Chargers' Jim Harbaugh reveals Derwin James injury, medical scans results

Chris Roling

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

It turns out some of the whispers about a Derwin James injury for the Los Angeles Chargers during last week’s win over the Miami Dolphins were true. 

Speaking with reporters before the Chargers take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed that James had medical scans on a wrist injury that came back negative. 

James played all 59 snaps for his defense during the win over the Dolphins, but rumblings suggested he had indeed gone to the medical screening room after that game. 

From the sounds of it, though, Charges fans can put any unease about the situation aside. 

The Chargers can’t afford a hit to the safety room, either, not after using the surplus depth there to trade Alohi Gilman to the Baltimore Ravens while acquiring pass-rusher Odafe Oweh last week.

That's especially true with Elijah Molden battling an injury of his own after suffering a setback last week. 

Onlookers will still need to keep an eye on the Chargers' injury reports throughout the week. But it’s reasonable to expect Jesse Minter’s defense to have James out there in the slot and otherwise while Molden and Tony Jefferson heavily work into the rotation, too. 

Los Angeles Chargers free safety Derwin James
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers favored over NFL-best Colts thanks to optimism about Mack, Alt injury update

Derwin James sets a nasty tone for Chargers despite win

Kimani Vidal vs Hassan Haskins fantasy football debate is over

Chargers, former coach dragged into Titans coach firing chaos takeaways

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News