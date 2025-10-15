Kimani Vidal becomes fantasy football waiver wire Week 7 darling after outburst
The Los Angeles Chargers have unfortunately dealt with injuries all season, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Their top tackle duo went down: Rashawn Slater lost for the season due to a torn patellar tendon and Joe Alt's missed the past few games with an ankle sprain.
Rookie running back Omarion Hampton was placed on IR with an ankle sprain and could very well miss more than four weeks. Many wondered who would emerge as the Chargers' top ballcarrier and it didn't take long for that question to be answered. It was Kimani Vidal who broke out on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
After his 124-yard rushing performance in Week 6 that included a receiving touchdown, fantasy football managers are scrambling to add Vidal to their rosters. At least, that's what Michael Fabiano of Sports Illustrated believes should happen. Fabiano put Vidal on his fantasy football waiver wire targets for Week 7.
"Despite numerous reports to the contrary, it was Vidal, and not Hassan Haskins, who got the start and the lion’s share of the touches in the first game without Omarion Hampton. He made good on the opportunities, posting 124 rushing yards, one touchdown and 22.8 fantasy points against the Dolphins. Hampton could be out awhile, so Vidal is a must-add player."
The Chargers will play the Indianapolis Colts this week who have a run defense that's in the middle of the pack. The Colts were able to shut down the Arizona Cardinals' run game last week, as their leading rusher had just 34 yards.
Still, this should be a solid opportunity for Vidal to show that last week wasn't a fluke. It's valid that the former sixth-round pick is considered a 'must add' for fantasy football this week.
