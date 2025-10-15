Chargers injury updates on Khalil Mack, Joe Alt, Quentin Johnston and more
The Los Angeles Chargers will hope to field a much healthier team in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts than they did one week ago.
First up to start the week? The big Khalil Mack injury update has arrived.
Speaking with reporters before that game against the Colts, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed that the team will open Mack’s 21-day return window.
Meaning, Mack can practice with the team for a number of weeks before he needs to officially count against the 53-man roster. While it’s hard to imagine Mack makes his return in Week 7, the level of his participation in practice this week should give onlookers a reasonable expected return timeframe.
Harbaugh addressed other injuries, too, revealing that star offensive tackle Joe Alt wouldn’t practice on Wednesday. Despite this, all indications seem to hint that he’s going to have a shot at playing against the Colts.
Right tackle Trey Pipkins might be more of a question mark for outsiders at this point, with Harbaugh saying the veteran wouldn’t practice Wednesday, either. Wideout Quentin Johnston, though, will be back at practice after missing last week’s game.
Overall, call it good news for the Chargers. Actual injury reports and level of participation will need to be something fans keep an eye on, but the pass-rush is going to get Mack back soon, plus Alt and Johston back for Justin Herbert, too.
