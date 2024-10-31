Chargers named fit for Patriots weapon ahead of NFL trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline is making Los Angeles Chargers fans just a little bit anxious about what moves the franchise could potentially make. It's no secret that this team is in desperate need of help at a few positions, one of which is wide receiver.
Injuries and letting talents like Keenan Allen walk have put the Chargers in a place where they lack the talent and depth at the receiver position to be a real threat at a postseason spot. However, a move for a receiver before the trade deadline would tell the fanbase that the franchise is serious about making a run.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that K.J. Osborn would be the perfect fit for what the Chargers need at wide receiver.
"The Los Angeles Chargers could also use a receiver like Osborn," Knox wrote. "Injuries and a lack of depth at the receiver position have led to a lackluster offense in L.A. With more punch in the passing game, the 4-3 Chargers could be ready to make some noise in the playoff race," stated Knox.
Osborn's numbers have been way down this season with the New England Patriots. However, the Patriots offense has been one struggling to find an identity as they look for their quarterback of the future.
Before his move to New England, Osborn spent four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, where he had three seasons with over 500 yards receiving. Osborn's addition to the Chargers would be a great depth addition that the team desperately needs.
