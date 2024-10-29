Has an infamous draft bust started redemption arc with Chargers?
Any time someone talks about the Los Angeles Chargers, the first topic to be brought up is the need for skill position players. Letting names like Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler walk was not a decision made lightly; instead, the franchise knew the moves needed to be made for a rebuild to happen.
However, the rebuild for the Chargers isn't your average rebuild. The team already has a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert. The key is finding him younger talent that the team can build around for the next decade. One of those rebuild pieces may have already been found in the form of a so-called draft bust.
Jalen Reagor has not had the dream start to a career for someone selected in the first round of the NFL draft. The 20th pick of the 2020 draft is on his fourth team with the Chargers. Reagor's numbers have never matched that of someone drafted as high as he was, but it feels like the fifth-year receiver is making the most of his chances to play while the wide receiver unit continues to be dealing with injuries.
Yes, Reagor's back-breaking fumble in the loss to the Arizona Cardinals will be what most remember him for right now. However, there's a reason he was selected so high. There's still potential, and if anyone is going to find it, it might be Jim Harbaugh.
