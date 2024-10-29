Could Chargers target Ravens receiver following Diontae Johnson trade?
One of the most popular trade candidates before the deadline for the Los Angeles Chargers, Diontae Johnson, is now a member of the Baltimore Ravens.
But might that open up a trade target on the Ravens for the Chargers to consider?
Of the receiving weapons around Lamar Jackson on the Ravens now, it’s safe to say there are untouchables (tight end Mark Andrews, wideout Zay Flowers). But there’s also Rashod Bateman.
Bateman, a first-round pick in 2021, has never lived up to that draft slotting and the trade for Johnson sort of says it all about how the Ravens feel as to his ability as a No. 2 option for a team trying to win a Super Bowl right now. Over four seasons, he’s caught just 115 of 187 targets and just last weekend, this bonk probably helped encourage the Ravens to pick up the trade phones:
That said, Bateman probably wouldn’t be too costly if the Chargers wanted to roll the dice on a change of scenery helping him realize some of that first-round potential. He signed a contract extension this past offseason, but it’s effectively a one-year deal with an out built in after the season.
This new Chargers regime has been very good at finding rehab projects (Poona Ford, Elijah Molden, etc.) and helping them succeed already. Adding Bateman as an option while rookie Ladd McConkey continues his breakout and DJ Chark finally becomes available would lessen reliance on names like Josh Palmer—a guy the team might reportedly be done with, anyway.
Were the Chargers to make a move and Bateman work out, it would reduce one major need facing the team next offseason and frankly, it would mean he’s a former first-rounder outperforming a contract with a cap hit that maxes out annually at just under $8 million through 2026.
