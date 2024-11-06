Chargers make flurry of roster moves after trade deadline, before Week 10
The Los Angeles Chargers made more roster moves the day after the trade deadline as prep for the Week 10 encounter with the Tennessee Titans really gets going.
There, the Chargers placed linebacker Junior Colson and wide receiver Simi Fehoko on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, the team signed wideout Jalen Reagor to the active roster from the practice squad.
Reagor takes the active roster spot of tight end Eric Tomlinson, who was moved in Tuesday’s roster moves and will now rejoin the practice squad.
In corresponding practice squad moves, the Chargers released McCallan Castles from it and signed linebacker Shaquille Quarterman to the vacant spot.
Fehoko was emerging as a semi-reliable target for Justin Herbert, but the offense could counterbalance the loss if DJ Chark can finally make his debut. Colson is a big loss for special teams and linebacker depth, so it could mean the team looks to the waiver wire or even free agency there.
