Chargers make roster move after NFL trade deadline
The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t make a move at the NFL trade deadline, to the disappointment of at least a portion of the fanbase.
But they did start to make roster moves after the deadline.
Tuesday ahead of Week 10, the Chargers released tight end Eric Tomlinson, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.
No corresponding move yet, but it’s a sign that something else will come down the line this week—and a player like wideout Simi Fehoko could also be heading to injured reserve.
Tomlinson was one of the guys we listed as a trade candidate to actually depart the Chargers by the deadline. He was firmly stuck behind Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst at a position that has largely underwhelmed for Justin Herbert.
Presumably, Tomlinson will end up back on the practice squad. With needs remaining at spots like corner and even the interior offensive line, the Chargers will likely be watching free agents and the waiver wire this week.
