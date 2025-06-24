Could Chargers follow their own successful blueprint by signing big UFL name?
The Los Angeles Chargers have popped up as an example of successfully gambling on UFL players.
With the UFL spring season in the books, Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski looked at five players from that league who deserve more chances at the NFL.
While spotlighting offensive tackle Yasir Durant, Sobleski noted that the Chargers wrote the blueprint about grabbing offensive linemen from the UFL years ago.
“This transition happened before,” Sobleski wrote. “Storm Norton was the top blocker in the XFL during the 2020 campaign. He signed with the Los Angeles Chargers afterward and has been in the NFL ever since.”
Storm North isn’t with the Chargers anymore, but he spent 2020-2022 there and is still with the Atlanta Falcons in a similar depth role.
Perhaps the Chargers should look at Durant, given that names like Trey Pipkins were cut candidates and could kick inside to guard.
Also interesting from the same list? Wideout Deon Cain, the 2023 USFL Championship Game MVP. He’s 28 years old now, but his production is pretty hard to deny and wideout continues to be one of the weaker-looking spots on the Chargers roster.
Those Chargers drafted Tre Harris in the second round and brought back Mike Williams in free agency. But given their past UFL pickings, if they do scoop up a Durant or Cain, it should be pretty telling about their chances of making it through the summer and sticking on a final 53-man roster.
