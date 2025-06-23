Jim Harbaugh sees 'young Jimmy Harbaugh' in this Chargers veteran leader
If there was one word to describe Los Angeles Chargers star safety Derwin James, it would be 'leader.' The Bolts' former 2018 first-round pick has done nothing but produce since entering the league, but he quickly established himself as a vocal leader in the locker room.
James is a four-time Pro Bowler and was named a First-Team All Pro as a rookie. He has four 100+ tackle seasons, falling just seven short of what would've been his fifth in 2024. As the Chargers head into a year filled with plenty of big expectations, James will be among those looked towards to help lead them in the right direction.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh loves players that can step up to be leaders in the locker room. Funny enough, Harbaugh revealed he sees himself when looking at James' leadership style.
"Derwin James, to me, it's like looking in the mirror. I see a young Jimmy Harbaugh every I watch him. It's like two peas in a pod as my grandma Marie Harbaugh used to say. If you're Derwin James, if you like football, you're going to like Derwin James and Derwin James is going to like you back. Then we're going to roll."
Harbaugh was the Chicago Bears' first round pick back in 1987, spending 14 years in the league with stops in Indianapolis and San Diego. Harbaugh must see something he really likes about James' leadership skills.
