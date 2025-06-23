Tyreek Hill slings cold water on Chargers’ Jalen Ramsey trade idea
The Los Angeles Chargers are the most commonly linked team to a Jalen Ramsey trade with the Miami Dolphins.
That was the case even before a report said that Ramsey wants a West Coast team like the Chargers, too.
For most, it would be a shocker if Ramsey was still a member of the Dolphins by the time training camp rolls around in late July.
RELATED: Chargers' reported inaction on Jaire Alexander seems to spoil Jalen Ramsey trade idea
But Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill isn’t one of those people, as he made plain and clear at Fanatics Fest over the weekend.
“I’m going to hang out with Ramsey,” Hill said. “I’m going to get him back, full-court press, I’m getting him, Ramsey, back in a Dolphins jersey. I don’t care what they say — it’s tampering, whatever, we need Ramsey. He’s a dog. He’s one of the best corners in the league, man. Great leader, great teammate too, though. That’s what he doesn’t get a lot of credit for. We just need him on the Dolphins, man.”
RELATED: Chargers aren’t in a position to ‘no thanks’ an option like Jalen Ramsey
Granted, if the Dolphins want to move Ramsey, Hill probably can’t do much about it. And Ramsey himself appears to want a change of scenery.
Given the huge asking price of a Ramsey trade, it’s worth debating whether the Chargers should make the move. It hasn’t been their vibe since general manager Joe Hortiz arrived alongside head coach Jim Harbaugh and they really like the young corners they found last year.
As always, never say never, but even one of the most notable wideouts in the NFL doesn’t like the idea of the seemingly predictable trade actually happening.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Justin Herbert's surprise social media post has Chargers fans making wild theories
Jalen Ramsey would help Chargers get advantage over Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh has some funny explanations for new jersey patches
Chargers star Justin Herbert's tax bill on $52.5M salary is potentially astronomical
Notable former Chargers draft pick shown the door by the Browns