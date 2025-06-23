Ladd McConkey shoves his way into CBS Sports' Top 100 NFL player rankings
The Los Angeles Chargers made the right decision last offseason by selecting Joe Alt in the first round. Why? It led to them drafting Ladd McConkey one round later. Justin Herbert had to be elated with the way it turned out, as Alt is set to be a solid protector for years to come and McConkey established himself as a threat early on.
McConkey had a spectacular rookie season for the Bolts last year, catching 82 passes for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns. In their crushing Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans, McConkey was literally their only source of offense. The then-Chargers rookie totaled 197 yards and one touchdown in that loss.
McConkey's 2024 campaign has skyrocketed his stock heading into this year. So much so, Pete Prisco of CBS Sports ranked him at No.90 in his Top 100 players of 2025.
"As a rookie, McConkey caught 82 passes for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 14.0 per catch and should be even better in 2025. He also had nine catches for 197 yards and a touchdown in his team's playoff loss."
McConkey was the last wide receiver that was ranked on the list. He also came in just two spots ahead of fellow teammate Derwin James. That alone should speak to how highly-regarded McConkey is after just one season. After an offseason where the Chargers added a plethora of talent on offense, McConkey's looking to continue his success in 2025.
