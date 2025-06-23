Bears-Chargers trade proposal adds massive $50 million upgrade for Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers need more weapons for quarterback Justin Herbert, and the Chicago Bears may have just what the doctor ordered.
Adding pass-catchers was among the highest priorities for general manager Joe Hortiz entering the offseason, but we can't say we're completely satisfied with what he did to address that.
Hortiz added an over-the-hill Mike Williams in free agency, and then drafted Tre Harris in the second round. We like Harris, but expecting him to make a huge contribution in Year 1 is risky.
From there, Quentin Johnston has proven completely unreliable, leaving breakout 2024 rookie Ladd McConkey as best player by far in Los Angeles' wide receivers room.
RELATED: Chargers' reported inaction on Jaire Alexander seems to spoil Jalen Ramsey trade idea
The Chargers managed to add reinforcements at tight end in Tyler Conklin and rookie Oronde Gadsden, both of whom join Will Dissly. However, Gadsden is unproven and neither veteran is known for being a big-impact target.
If Hortiz and Co. want to help their quarterback out, they might be able to pry tight end Cole Kmet from the Chicago Bears. He was recently suggested as a possible option for the Chargers by Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox.
"The Chargers should consider Kmet as they look to improve Justin Herbert's receiving corps.," he said. "He's a more dynamic pass-catcher than either Tyler Conklin or Will Dissly and far more proven than the rookie fifth-round pick Oronde Gadsden II."
It's logical to suggest Kmet as a trade target. The Bears decided to draft Colston Loveland with their first-round pick, and that could make Kmet and his $50 million contract expendable.
Kmet has proven to be one of the better pass-catching tight ends in the NFL during his career, with three 500-plus-yard seasons under his belt. Kmet had a career-high 719 yards in 2023.
RELATED: Chargers aren’t in a position to ‘no thanks’ an option like Jalen Ramsey
Kmet did have a down season in 2024, but we wouldn't blame that on him. The Bears' offense had a lot of weapons, a rookie quarterback, and was a dysfunctional mess overall.
With such a big contract, the Chargers probably wouldn't have to give up much for Kmet. We're talking about a Day 3 pick in all likelihood.
Making it even easier to surrender that is the fact that Kmet is still under contract through 2027, so he won't be a short-term rental. Los Angeles could also lessen the burden by sending the Bears one of their veteran tight ends back.
However they get it done, adding Kmet should be something the Chargers explore. Granted, we'd prefer a wide receiver, but he would still be an instant upgrade for the Chargers' offense.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Justin Herbert's surprise social media post has Chargers fans making wild theories
Jalen Ramsey would help Chargers get advantage over Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh has some funny explanations for new jersey patches
Chargers star Justin Herbert's tax bill on $52.5M salary is potentially astronomical
Notable former Chargers draft pick shown the door by the Browns