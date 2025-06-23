Charger Report

Chargers weapon already on the trade block before playing a single game

This Los Angeles Chargers playmaker hasn't even played a game with the team yet, but he is already being listed as a trade candidate.

Matthew Schmidt

Aug 14, 2019; Costa Mesa, CA, USA: Detailed view of Los Angeles Chargers helmet during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers went into the offseason knowing they needed to add some more weapons for Justin Herbert, and one of their primary moves in that department was signing former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris.

All things considered, it was a rather underwhelming move, as the Chargers were basically swapping out J.K. Dobbins for Harris, which one can actually argue is a downgrade (although durability was obviously an issue for Dobbins).

Heck, even Los Angeles was not exactly enamored with Harris, as it selected halfback Omarion Hampton on the first round of the NFL draft and also brought in undrafted free agent Raheim Sanders, both of whom could potentially pass Harris on the depth chart in 2025.

As a result of the Chargers adding a couple of young running backs, some have already wondered about the future of Harris in LA, especially considering that the 27-year-old only signed one-year deal.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox clearly does not think Harris' time with the Bolts is guaranteed, as he listed the former Pro Bowler among 10 players on his trade block big board after mandatory minicamp.

"The Los Angeles Chargers signed running back Najee Harris to a one-year, $5.25 million deal in free agency, and they may not be looking to move him before he even takes a snap," Knox wrote. "... Teams in need of running back help would at least be wise to call about Harris' availability. While he was never a high-level starter with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was a dependable high-volume back who topped 1,000 rushing yards in all four campaigns."

Harris is absolutely a perennial 1,000-yard rusher, but he achieved that on just 3.9 yards per game with the Steelers, so you be the judge on how impressive his production in Pittsburgh actually was.

It actually seems rather unlikely that the Chargers will move Harris before the regular season, but he definitely appears to represent a viable trade deadline candidate.

Los Angeles Chargers running backs Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton.
May 20, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running backs Najee Harris (22), Omarion Hampton (8) and Kimani Vidal (30) look on during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

