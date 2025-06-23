Chargers weapon already on the trade block before playing a single game
The Los Angeles Chargers went into the offseason knowing they needed to add some more weapons for Justin Herbert, and one of their primary moves in that department was signing former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris.
All things considered, it was a rather underwhelming move, as the Chargers were basically swapping out J.K. Dobbins for Harris, which one can actually argue is a downgrade (although durability was obviously an issue for Dobbins).
Heck, even Los Angeles was not exactly enamored with Harris, as it selected halfback Omarion Hampton on the first round of the NFL draft and also brought in undrafted free agent Raheim Sanders, both of whom could potentially pass Harris on the depth chart in 2025.
As a result of the Chargers adding a couple of young running backs, some have already wondered about the future of Harris in LA, especially considering that the 27-year-old only signed one-year deal.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox clearly does not think Harris' time with the Bolts is guaranteed, as he listed the former Pro Bowler among 10 players on his trade block big board after mandatory minicamp.
"The Los Angeles Chargers signed running back Najee Harris to a one-year, $5.25 million deal in free agency, and they may not be looking to move him before he even takes a snap," Knox wrote. "... Teams in need of running back help would at least be wise to call about Harris' availability. While he was never a high-level starter with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was a dependable high-volume back who topped 1,000 rushing yards in all four campaigns."
Harris is absolutely a perennial 1,000-yard rusher, but he achieved that on just 3.9 yards per game with the Steelers, so you be the judge on how impressive his production in Pittsburgh actually was.
It actually seems rather unlikely that the Chargers will move Harris before the regular season, but he definitely appears to represent a viable trade deadline candidate.
