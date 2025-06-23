Chargers TE Tyler Conklin appears in social media video that has fans panicking
The Los Angeles Chargers are counting on Tyler Conklin to come in and play a big role in Justin Herbert’s offense in 2025 after targeting him as the main solution to one of the roster’s biggest problems this offseason.
So far, Chargers fans and the wider NFL audience seem split on whether Conklin will actually match those expectations.
A new social media post isn’t helping the idea. Or it is, depending on who looks at it and decides to provide commentary.
In new footage on social media, a shirtless Conklin is seen running routes against air during drills. Let some fans tell it, he looks slow. Others disagree. Either way, it’s one of the first times Chargers fans have seen Conklin putting work in since joining the team.
On first pass, Conklin getting the call as the solution for the Chargers was polarizing after the Will Dissly experiment produced mixed results last season. Conklin has a career-highs of just 621 yards and four touchdowns as a pro so far, so the same questions of passing-game upside that chased Dissly to Los Angeles now do the same to Conklin.
The footage plays a role in the narratives now, depending on one’s pre-built opinion on the matter:
