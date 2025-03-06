Chargers free agency targets: Pros and cons of signing WR Amari Cooper
The Los Angeles Chargers will be in the market for another offensive playmaker in just one week. After hitting on second-round pick Ladd McConkey just one year ago, the Chargers will now look to infuse more weapons around Justin Herbert.
Veteran wideout Amari Cooper will be among those available when free agency opens. The former Raider has bounced around with a few teams, his latest stint being with the Buffalo Bills. Cooper is clearly chasing a ring at this stage in his career, could he view the Chargers as an option to do so?
Here's Cooper's market value, along with the pros and cons of the Chargers signing him.
Amari Cooper's market value
Cooper's expected average annual value is set at $14.2 million, per Spotrac. Their projected contract for him is a two year, $28,446,606 deal. The Chargers could potentially look to add a void year or even add incentives into his deal to reach that number.
Pros of the Chargers signing Cooper
Cooper had proven to be extremely productive from 2019-2023, with four 1,000-yard receiving seasons in those five years. To be fair to Cooper, he was put in an unfair situation in 2024, with a horrid Browns roster/quarterback situation before being shipped to Buffalo.
If the Chargers are looking for a veteran No.2 option that won't break the bank, Cooper is the guy.
Cons of the Chargers signing Cooper
Could Cooper's 2024 season have shown signs of decline? Potentially. He ended the season with 547 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games with the Browns and Bills.
Verdict
The Chargers should look to sign Cooper, but he shouldn't be the priority. The top of the market wideouts are where they should look, as in Chris Godwin. However, Cooper would be a nice fall back option if they aren't able to land Godwin.
