Chargers’ perfect DK Metcalf trade package isn’t hard to figure out
The Los Angeles Chargers reportedly “aggressively pursued” a DK Metcalf trade with the Seattle Seahawks one offseason ago.
Good news for Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers, then—Metcalf has requested a trade right now.
Even better news for the Chargers? The perfect trade package isn’t exactly hard to figure out. The team needs to upgrade every spot on the wideout depth chart not named Ladd McConkey, who broke out as a rookie last season.
As Seahawks reporter Corbin K. Smith pointed out, in the past, the Seahawks really liked Chargers wideout Quentin Johnston. Throw a draft pick as high as the second round in there and perhaps the Chargers could seal the deal with ease.
It’s not all that unreasonable. Johnston has been a disappointment with drop issues and a limited route tree but is still just 24 years old. Perhaps there’s some upside there another team like Seattle wants to explore. If not, he’s on an affordable rookie deal through at least 2026.
Metcalf, on the other hand, is 28 and due $31.875 million in 2025 and will want a monster contract extension upon arrival with his new team.
In other words, the Seahawks would get a draft asset, cap relief and a prospect who might just enjoy a bump with a new team. The Chargers would get a better version of what Johnston brings to the table and a guy they apparently really wanted even last year.
The Chargers have the cap space to make it work. Coughing up a notable draft pick as early as Round 2 hurts, but Metcalf is a known commodity and stops them from needing to get in bidding wars in free agency, too.
Bonus points, too, if the Chargers can get a deal done before free agency even starts, letting them focus on other areas of need with big money.
