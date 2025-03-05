Chargers free agent pitch adds projected $67 million wide receiver for Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers supplying another weapon or two in the passing game for star quarterback Justin Herbert is among the points of emphasis for general manager Joe Hortiz this offseason.
The Chargers look like they nailed the 2024 NFL draft selection of Ladd McConkey, who had a great rookie campaign. Unfortunately, there are nothing but question marks behind him.
Quentin Johnston proved to be unreliable, at best, and Joshua Palmer is set to be a free agent. Knowing all that, the Chargers need to add another option for Herbert to throw to.
In a recent article suggesting some landing spots for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver and pending free agent Chris Godwin, Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame pegs the Chargers as a possible option for the veteran.
"This winter, edge rusher Khalil Mack and corner Asante Samuel Jr. are both hitting free agency, while defensive end Joey Bosa could eventually be headed out as well," Verderame explained. "To counterbalance those defensive losses, Horitz has to find more offensive firepower.
"Someone like Godwin would be a huge addition for Harbaugh’s team as the Chargers look to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West," he concluded.
While Godwin would instantly become the most established wide receiver on the Chargers' roster upon his arrival, there are several problems with this scenario.
The Chargers really need a traditional X-receiver. Godwin does have experience operating on the outside but he does his best work in the slot, where McConkey will be living for the long haul.
On top of that, Godwin has suffered two major injuries in recent years, with a torn ACL and MCL in 2021 and a dislocated ankle in 2024. That's especially troublesome for a wide receiver who is pushing 30 years old.
Spotrac projects that Godwin will receive a three-year, $67.5 million deal in free agency, which the Chargers can easily afford. However, bringing in another slot receiver wouldn't make sense for Los Angeles.
