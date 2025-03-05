Chargers fans will be giddy over latest news on superstar WR
The Los Angeles Chargers need receiving help more than anything else this offseason, as Justin Herbert desperately needs some more weapons alongside of Ladd McConkey.
Fortunately, a very easy option just became available for the Chargers: Davante Adams.
The New York Jets released Adams earlier this week, and it's blatantly obvious that Los Angeles represents one of his most logical destinations.
RELATED: NFL free agency rumors link Chargers and Giants in WR swap
And while Adams would like to play with Aaron Rodgers again, his affinity for the West Coast may trump his desire to continue catching passes from his good friend. At least according to Ian Rapoport of NFL media.
This is definitely significant for the Chargers, as the assumption of many was that Rodgers and Adams would be a package deal. But evidently, that isn't necessarily the case.
That essentially leaves the Bolts, the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams as Adams' most likely landing spots, and by process of elimination, the Chargers make the most sense.
Why? Because the 49ers just traded Deebo Samuel and may even be attempting to move Brandon Aiyuk, so it seems unlikely they'll splurge on a short-term deal for an aging wide out. The same applies to the Rams, who are in the process of moving Cooper Kupp and want to get younger at the position.
Meanwhile, Jim Harbaugh's club just wants some capable pass-catchers for Herbert, whose struggles in the Wild Card Round fo the playoffs were partly due to the fact that Los Angeles had very limited options for him in the aerial attack.
Adams may no longer be the same All-Pro-caliber receiver from his Green Bay Packers days, but he still managed to haul in 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024.
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers might have serious Khalil Mack competition from 2 NFC teams
3 fallback plans for the Chargers after Tee Higgins franchise tag
Chargers 3-round mock draft: Bolstering Justin Herbert’s safety net
Chargers free agency targets: Pros and cons of signing WR Stefon Diggs
Chargers free agency targets: Pros and cons of signing RB Rico Dowdle
NFL trade rumor update is miserable news for Chargers, Justin Herbert