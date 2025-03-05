Chargers, Jim Harbaugh’s blockbuster free agent splash might not be who fans think
The Los Angeles Chargers and Jim Harbaugh keep getting floated as a team about to make a blockbuster move in free agency or even via trade.
By now, Chargers fans know the names. Tee Higgins, Davante Adams. DK Metcalf. Chris Godwin. Myles Garrett. Any other wide receiver name, really.
But the reality might be far more simple—Drew Dalman.
Fans might say who? but rest assured the run-emphasizing and trench-loving Harbaugh isn’t. Dalman is one of the best centers in the NFL and could be on his way to the open market.
According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Falcons “are prepared to lose” Dalman to the open market because of his ability to go get more money elsewhere.
RELATED: NFL free agency rumors link Chargers and Giants in WR swap
Maybe Dalman doesn’t hit on a $72 million deal over four years at the very top of the market, but if things get to that point, the Chargers certainly have the cap space to make it happen.
It might just be worth it, too. The interior of the offensive line was a major problem for the Chargers last year. Bradley Bozeman on his one-year deal was part of that and might only return on another short deal as a backup.
Dalman, 26, had a top-four grade amongst centers at PFF last year and one has to think that if he joins the Chargers, he’ll help up the consistency of the guard spots next to him, too.
While he wouldn’t be the major blockbuster splash most seem to hope the Chargers pull off, Dalman sure feels like a Jim Harbaugh move that would have a massive impact.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers might have serious Khalil Mack competition from 2 NFC teams
3 fallback plans for the Chargers after Tee Higgins franchise tag
Chargers 3-round mock draft: Bolstering Justin Herbert’s safety net
Chargers free agency targets: Pros and cons of signing WR Stefon Diggs
Chargers free agency targets: Pros and cons of signing RB Rico Dowdle
NFL trade rumor update is miserable news for Chargers, Justin Herbert