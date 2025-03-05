Chargers reportedly 'aggressively pursued' DK Metcalf and could again now
The Los Angeles Chargers have been linked to every wide receiver that could potentially be available this offseason.
From trades to free agency, everyone believes the Chargers will be looking to bolster up their wide receiver room, and rightfully so.
Now, with the news that Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf has requested a trade, many believe the landing spot could be with the Chargers.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Metcalf is expected to draw interest from many teams if the Seahawks agree to his demand to be traded.
However, Schultz lists the Chargers as an early favorite, as he reports the team was aggressive in its attempts to trade for Metcalf before the start of last season.
If the reports are true, then it should make fans feel a little bit better about last season, as the front office at least tried to bring in top-receiving talent.
However, if the Seahawks do make Metcalf available this offseason, then the Chargers can't afford to miss the opportunity this time.
Metcalf is a game-changing talent that would bring a deep threat to the Chargers' pass game, which has been severely lacking. The offseason is just beginning, but things are already heating up.
