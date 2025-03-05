Former NFL star predicts Los Angeles Chargers sign Davante Adams
One doesn’t have to look far to see it suggested that the Los Angeles Chargers should be all over signing free agent wide receiver Davante Adams.
It isn’t just limited to fans, either.
When the New York Jets announced the expected release of Adams, even a former NFL player like Chris Harris Jr. took to social media to predict the Chargers as a likely landing spot.
Chargers fans certainly know Harris and respect him, too. He spent nearly a decade with the Denver Broncos, winning a Super Bowl, earning multiple All-Pro nods and securing himself a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.
If Harris is saying it, the fit must make a ton of sense, right? The Chargers urgently need a No. 1 wideout for Justin Herbert to run alongside breakout rookie Ladd McConkey.
RELATED: NFL free agency rumors link Chargers and Giants in WR swap
Adams made sense far, far before his actual release. He’s available now, as opposed to the Chargers waiting around for the legal tampering window and actual free agency to open next week.
Beyond the obviousness of his skill set and fit in Herbert’s offense, he’s already been linked to the Chargers because of his apparent desire to be on the West Coast.
While Chargers fans might not love the idea of Harris being right after years of his annoying their offenses, this is just a little more smoke to the proverbial fire on one of the offseason’s most obvious fits.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers might have serious Khalil Mack competition from 2 NFC teams
3 fallback plans for the Chargers after Tee Higgins franchise tag
Chargers 3-round mock draft: Bolstering Justin Herbert’s safety net
Chargers free agency targets: Pros and cons of signing WR Stefon Diggs
Chargers free agency targets: Pros and cons of signing RB Rico Dowdle
NFL trade rumor update is miserable news for Chargers, Justin Herbert