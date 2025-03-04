Chargers free agency targets: Pros and cons of signing WR Stefon Diggs
The Los Angeles Chargers did not expect 2024 draft pick Ladd McConkey to have the explosion he had this past season.
McConkey quickly became the number one receiving option for quarterback Justin Herbert. However, the rest of the wide receiving unit did not meet expectations.
Now, the team will be looking for depth at the position as the league approaches the beginning of free agency. One name fans should keep an eye on is Stefon Diggs.
Stefon Diggs free agency market value
According to Spotrac, Diggs should command a salary of around $13.5 million on a one-year deal in free agency. The former Houston Texans wide receiver will be a sought-after talent this offseason.
Pros of Chargers signing Stefon Diggs
If the team were to sign Diggs, they would know what type of player they are getting. In his ten years in the league, Diggs has over 10,000 yards receiving and 70 touchdown receptions. The free agent star would be a weapon Herbert could trust.
Cons of Chargers signing Stefon Diggs
The downside of bringing in Diggs would be that the wide receiver is coming off of an injury. Diggs appeared in just eight games this past season with the Texans before suffering an ACL injury. Those types of injuries are always detrimental to a skill-position player.
Verdict
Diggs is on the wrong side of 30 and coming off a major injury. That doesn't mean the Chargers shouldn't look into bringing the veteran receiver in, but it does mean the team should look at other options before zeroing in on Diggs.
