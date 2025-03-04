NFL trade rumor update is miserable news for Chargers, Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers have been one of the teams mentioned alongside Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, at least when it comes to some of his cryptic social media posts and analysts wondering if the Chargers should call the Seahawks about a trade.
Metcalf’s fit in Justin Herbert’s offense is super obvious, but it doesn’t sound like the Seahawks will actually put him on the trade block.
According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, “it doesn’t sound likely” that the Seahawks will entertain the idea of a trade.
That’s a big shame for Herbert and the Chargers. Metcalf is a possible No. 1 who would fit nicely on the same field as Ladd McConkey. He only had 66 catches for 992 yards and five scores last year, while the offense leaned on Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and the $31.9 million cap hit and possible extension were notable negatives on any trade idea.
RELATED: Chargers exit Tee Higgins sweepstakes, begin exploring alternative options
Even so, options aren’t a bad thing. Had Metcalf gone on the trade block, perhaps other wideout-needy teams would have focused their time on the Seahawks – leaving the Chargers open to go after say, Davante Adams.
Instead, the Chargers will seemingly miss a chance at Metcalf and the wideout market took another big hit early this week when the Cincinnati Bengals placed the franchise tag on Tee Higgins.
Things continue to thin at the very top of the wideout market for the Chargers, putting more pressure on the front office to get creative with a solution.
