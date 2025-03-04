Chargers 3-round mock draft: Bolstering Justin Herbert’s safety net
The Los Angeles Chargers have been in the rumor mill lately as they’re expected to aggressively attack their weaknesses this offseason. While Tee Higgins is officially off the table, they’re still going to explore options to give Justin Herbert the tools he needs to succeed.
Whatever moves they make in free agency — or via trade — will greatly impact their draft plans.
MORE: Former Chargers great tags Davante Adams in post before trip to free agency
For now, however, we dive into our latest 3-round mock draft and attempt to fill as many holes as possible.
Round 1, Pick 22: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
The Chargers have to get a pass catcher early in the draft and while a wide receiver would be ideal — especially if Joshua Palmer leaves in free agency — they have just as pressing a need at tight end. That’s why they grab Colston Loveland with their first pick in this mock.
This isn’t just about tying a Michigan player to Jim Harbaugh, Loveland is a 6-foot-6 and 248 pounds safety valve for Justin Herbert. He racked up 117 receptions for 1,466 yards with 11 touchdowns in three seasons. Those numbers could be even better with Herbert throwing him the ball.
Round 2, Pick 55: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
With their second pick in this mock, the Chargers address the secondary by selecting Maxwell Hairston from Kentucky. Hairston stood out during the NFL Combine when he ran a blistering 4.29-second 40-yard dash.
He’s not just a speedster either. He recorded six interceptions and broke up 10 passes over the past two seasons for the Wildcats. Add in the fact that he might be the one person who can run with Xavier Worthy and this feels like a wise move.
Round 3, Pick 86: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
In Round 3, we address another need with the selection of Kyle Kennard out of South Carolina. Kennard is a lengthy 6-foot-4 and 254 pounds, and he knows how to use that size to his advantage.
During his final collegiate season, Kennard recorded an impressive 11.5 sacks, breaking out for the Gamecocks following a four-year stint with Georgia Tech. He may never be an All-Pro but his floor is high enough to believe he will be a long-term starter in the NFL.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers: Unexpected free agent is 'buzzworthy' around NFL before market opens
Los Angeles Chargers dodge Deebo Samuel trade mistake
Chargers predicted to draft dynamic 1,500-yard, 10-TD playmaker for Justin Herbert
Chargers emerging as clear favorites to land superstar WR?
Chargers free agency targets: Pros and cons of signing CB Carlton Davis
Former Chargers great tags Davante Adams in post before trip to free agency