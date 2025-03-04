Chargers free agency targets: Pros and cons of signing RB Rico Dowdle
The Los Angeles Chargers took a flier on J.K. Dobbins last season, and it paid off. The former Baltimore Raven ran for 905 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games.
Dobbins is now scheduled for free agency and while the Chargers could decide to bring him back, there are other options available. One of those is Rico Dowdle, who had a breakout campaign with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024.
Dowdle became the first undrafted player in Cowboys’ history to top 1,000 yards rushing last season and now looks for a lucrative deal. Let’s see how much he could earn and whether or not the Chargers should pursue him in free agency.
Rico Dowdle free agency market value
Dowdle is set for a significant pay raise this offseason with Spotrac estimating his market value at $6.2 million. That’s lower than the number Dobbins is projected to get, but not by much. Still, the Chargers should explore all options, so let’s examine the pros and cons of signing Dowdle.
Pros of Chargers signing Rico Dowdle
Dowdle has an unusual mix of veteran experience with minimal mileage. He’s been with Dallas for five seasons but has just 331 career rushing attempts.
In 2024, he proved he can carry the load as he racked up 1,079 yards on the ground and 249 through the air. His average of 4.6 yards per attempt is impressive and his emergence turned the Cowboys’ offense around.
Cons of Chargers signing Rico Dowdle
There are three major concerns regarding Dowdle, the first being his durability. Injuries limited him throughout his tenure with South Carolina, which was a primary reason he went undrafted. He had similar issues early in his NFL career, including a hip injury that forced him to miss the 2021 season. Ankle injuries hampered him in 2022 and 2023, but he stayed relatively healthy this past year.
MORE: 3 fallback plans for the Chargers after Tee Higgins franchise tag
The second concern is his lack of a deep resume. Dowdle was fine as a backup in 2023, but had just 361 yards. That’s why he took many by surprise in 2024 — which could mean he’s at risk of being a one-hit wonder.
Finally, Dowdle wasn’t overly effective near the goal line. He recorded just two rushing touchdowns on the season and while Dallas did turn to Ezekiel Elliott more than they should have, Dowdle didn’t capitalize enough when given the chance.
Verdict
If Los Angeles can re-sign Dobbins, that would be the preferred route. If not, Dowdle could be a decent contingency plan on a one-year deal. The Chargers would still need to add more depth either way — and this 2025 rookie class gives them a great opportunity to do that without using a premium pick.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers: Unexpected free agent is 'buzzworthy' around NFL before market opens
Los Angeles Chargers dodge Deebo Samuel trade mistake
Chargers predicted to draft dynamic 1,500-yard, 10-TD playmaker for Justin Herbert
Chargers emerging as clear favorites to land superstar WR?
Chargers free agency targets: Pros and cons of signing CB Carlton Davis
Former Chargers great tags Davante Adams in post before trip to free agency