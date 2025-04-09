Chargers free-agent idea oddly adds divisional foe's former 4-time All-Pro defender
The Los Angeles Chargers have one of the best safety groups in the NFL. Along with starters Derwin James and Alohi Gilman, Los Angeles has strong depth with Elijah Molden and Tony Jefferson.
With that reality, safety is one of the last positions the Chargers need to address — at least for the short term — but that didn't stop one analyst from suggesting the Chargers as a possible landing spot for a four-time All-Pro safety.
In a recent article naming possible destinations for former Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons, Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios listed the Chargers as one of them.
"Simmons has the mindset and Gilman could use some mentorship for a reason," Palacios wrote. "Derwin James Jr’s days may be numbered if he can’t stay healthy. The veteran might not do much, but with the right mentality from Jim Harbaugh, he could excel in this unit."
Simmons spent last season with the Falcons after eight years with the Broncos, where he notched two Pro Bowls and four second-team All-Pro nods, making him one of the best safeties in the game.
In 2024 with Atlanta, he posted 62 tackles, two interceptions and seven passes defensed, showing he can still make a big impact as he prepares to turn 32 this year.
Despite that, it would make no sense for the Chargers to sign Simmons.
After all, they just brought back Molden and Jefferson, both of whom are strong depth options behind Gilman and James. Furthermore, that group helped the Chargers have an elite defense last season, so no upgrade is needed.
Now, none of this means the Chargers won't target a long-term option at the position in the 2025 NFL draft with Gilman being a free agent in 2026 and James slated to hit the open market the following year, but making a short-term addition at safety like Simmons isn't likely to be in the cards.
