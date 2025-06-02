Chargers projected $45 million free agent predicted to stay in L.A., but with Rams
When you talk about the most high-profile free agents left on the open market, former Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. is among them.
Taken with the Chargers' second-round pick in 2021, Samuel proved to be a solid starting cornerback over four years in Los Angeles, although he was limited to just four games in 2024 because of an injury.
Even still, it was surprising to see a talented young cornerback like Samuel remain available for this long, but we recently got some insight into why that was the case.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Samuel had neck surgery this offseason and is waiting to sign with a team until he's fully healthy.
"Asante Samuel Jr., one of the top free agent corners in this year’s class, is waiting to sign with a new team after undergoing neck surgery in April, per sources," Fowler wrote. "Samuel, who visited the Saints today, has a check-up in early July, after which he will reconvene with several interested teams. Samuel plans to return to the field for the 2025 season."
While the Chargers have likely moved on from Samuel after signing Donte Jackson, Pro Football and Sports Network's Brandon Austin thinks he could stay in L.A. with the Rams.
"Samuel’s 2024 shoulder injury was so unfortunate because he was playing well and continuing to make strides with the Chargers. He recorded at least two interceptions and 11 pass breakups in each of his first three NFL seasons," Austin wrote. "Samuel has great ball skills and instincts, and as long as he’s healthy, his presence would immediately elevate the Rams’ secondary."
The Rams could certainly use an upgrade on the boundary, as the team is currently slated to start Ahkello Witherspoon, who posted lackluster coverage numbers last season, with a completion rate allowed of 65.3% and a passer rating of 96.9 when targeted.
In his last full season in 2023, Samuel sported a 60.4% completion rate against and a passer rating of 89.6, so he'd be an upgrade over Witherspoon on paper.
Spotrac projected Samuel's value at a four-year, $45 million deal, but it's hard to imagine he'll get that kind of money at this late stage in free agency, and after a recent neck surgery.
We'd instead expect Samuel to garner a one-year "prove-it" deal that pays him upwards of $8-10 million, with incentives being a part of the contract.
At that price, Samuel could prove to be a steal and if all goes well, he may be a long-term solution for the Rams.
