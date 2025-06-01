Should Chargers call Dolphins after key Jalen Ramsey deadline, trade rumors heat up?
The Los Angeles Chargers have a pair of promising young cornerbacks in Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart.
But might Jim Harbaugh and Co. be a little interested in Jalen Ramsey?
It’s an interesting conversation worth exploring now that the Miami Dolphins are very clearly done with Ramsey and seeking an exit ramp.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler just went on SportsCenter on Sunday and revealed that Ramsey has an eye on the Los Angeles Rams “as a potential option.”
What about another team in Los Angeles, right?
The Chargers currently have $26 million in free cap space and can easily create more, never mind a nearly $100 million outlook next offseason. Which is to say, Ramsey’s $16 million or so cap hit in 2025 that escalates to roughly $25 million in 2026 isn’t that big of a deal.
More concerning might be the asking price of a trade with a fellow AFC hopeful like the Dolphins. That, and the fact Ramsey is 31 years old.
But at this point, the asking price can’t be too high because of Ramsey’s age and the cap savings the Dolphins so desperately want, especially after the critical June 1 deadline, which triggers more savings. Other than a massive Rashawn Slater extension, the Chargers don’t really have other major concerns on the books right now.
The Chargers haven’t been prone to major risks like this under general manager Joe Hortiz. But the idea of getting a No. 1 cornerback in the pass-happy AFC West who can also serve as a quality mentor for the likes of Still and Hart must be something the front office has at least eyeballed and chatted about a few times now, at least in the name of due diligence.
