Chargers' Joe Alt bulldozes his way to Lane Johnson levels already in OT rankings
Los Angeles Chargers fans know that Jim Harbaugh and Co. did the right thing by taking Joe Alt over more hype-worthy wide receiver options in the 2024 NFL draft.
But just how much they got it right continues to surface in wow-worthy ways.
Case in point, Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus ranked the top 32 offensive tackles in the NFL. There, Alt bullied his way into the top 16 and is already the second-best right tackle in the NFL, riding a massive wave over the second half of his rookie campaign:
“From Weeks 10 to 18, Alt earned an 81.5 PFF pass-blocking grade, which ranked second among all right tackles — behind only Lane Johnson.”
RELATED: Chargers rookie already under massive pressure, and it seems unfair
Considering Alt was a rookie adapting to the NFL, nagging injuries and the fact the guard spot next to him wasn’t exactly playing at a high level, it’s a shocking feat for Alt.
It doubles as a sign of things to come for Alt, too, who only projects to keep on an upward swing on the right side, especially if the guard spot next to him keeps improving.
RELATED: Rashawn Slater-Chargers contract standoff gets notable take from former agent
One could even say it triples as proof that the roster-building philosophy of Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz is exactly what the Chargers need to keep pace in the arms race that is the AFC West.
Thanks to some savvy drafting and Alt’s performance, the Chargers already have a guy ranked up there alongside Lane Johnson...and he’s just 22 years old.
