Chargers linked to disgruntled superstar wide receiver in blockbuster trade idea
The Los Angeles Chargers enter 2025 with nearly as many questions at wide receiver as they had one year ago.
Los Angeles was fortunate to have a breakout campaign from rookie Ladd McConkey, but he's now their only legitimate threat. Quentin Johnston is still trying to find some consistency, Mike Williams didn't look like the same player in 2024, and Tre Harris, while talented, is still a rookie.
RELATED: Should Chargers call Dolphins after key Jalen Ramsey deadline, trade rumors heat up?
That's why Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk thinks the Chargers should call the Miami Dolphins about Tyreek Hill. The ultra-talented wideout hasn't been happy in South Beach and Florio thinks a clean slate could be good for him.
"It makes sense for the Dolphins to consider the opportunity to get a clean slate, if someone calls."
Miami isn't actively shopping Hill, and he does have a hefty contract to consider. The Chargers, however, could be willing to pay his $25.85 million contract if it means finally giving Justin Herbert a legit wide receiver corps.
