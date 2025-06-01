Charger Report

Chargers linked to disgruntled superstar wide receiver in blockbuster trade idea

One NFL analyst says the Los Angeles Chargers should be in the market for an explosive WR.

Randy Gurzi

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill celebrates after catching a 35-yard touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill celebrates after catching a 35-yard touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers enter 2025 with nearly as many questions at wide receiver as they had one year ago.

Los Angeles was fortunate to have a breakout campaign from rookie Ladd McConkey, but he's now their only legitimate threat. Quentin Johnston is still trying to find some consistency, Mike Williams didn't look like the same player in 2024, and Tre Harris, while talented, is still a rookie.

That's why Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk thinks the Chargers should call the Miami Dolphins about Tyreek Hill. The ultra-talented wideout hasn't been happy in South Beach and Florio thinks a clean slate could be good for him.

"It makes sense for the Dolphins to consider the opportunity to get a clean slate, if someone calls."

Miami isn't actively shopping Hill, and he does have a hefty contract to consider. The Chargers, however, could be willing to pay his $25.85 million contract if it means finally giving Justin Herbert a legit wide receiver corps.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill signals from the line of scrimmage against the San Francisco 49ers.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill signals from the line of scrimmage against the San Francisco 49ers. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

