Chargers' X-factor spotlighted by PFF is pretty head-scratching
In their first season with Jim Harbaugh as their head coach, the Los Angeles Chargers went 11-6 but lost in the first round of the AFC playoffs. This year, they're hoping some of the roster changes they made will help push them deeper into the playoffs.
Their most talked about changes have been on offense, led by the addition of rookie running back Omarion Hampton. He joins free agent signing Najee Harris, which should greatly improve their rushing attack.
How they perform could be the difference between an advancement in the playoffs, or another short-run. That's why it's a bit head-scratching to see neither running back listed as an X-factor by PFF. Instead, they claim the team's X-factor in 2025 will be wide receiver Mike Williams.
"Williams is back with the Chargers after an uninspiring season with the Jets and Steelers, during which he earned a 59.6 PFF receiving grade. That was the first time he garnered a sub-70.0 PFF receiving grade since his rookie year in 2017. Now that he’s back in Los Angeles, he’ll look to revive his career and be a reliable No. 2 option behind Ladd McConkey."
While Williams had some excellent moments during his career, he's not someone who should make or break the team this season. In fact, the Chargers are hoping second-round pick Tre Harris can emerge as a No. 2 option, while still holding out hope for Quentin Johnston.
Of course, Williams returning to form would help the offense, but it feels as though there are far more X-factors on this roster other than the veteran wideout.
