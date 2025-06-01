Chargers attacked what PFF says is team's biggest need multiple times
The Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff and fanbase got their first look at the 2025 edition of the team during their recent OTAs.
There are plenty of things to be excited about this upcoming season, as the team looks to build off its postseason berth from 2024.
However, every team has a weakness. According to Pro Football Focus, the Chargers had one glaring weakness from this past season that has hopefully been addressed.
The team at PFF believes the ground game needs a significant change before the start of the 2025 season.
"Los Angeles ended 2024 with the fourth-worst PFF rushing grade in the NFL (69.6) and tied for the seventh-lowest rushing-yards-per-attempt average (4.1). Our rookie to watch should help fix those issues, though."
Yes, PFF has rookie running back Omarion Hampton as the " Rookie to Watch" for the Chargers this season. The team also brought in free agent running back Najee Harris, who rushed for 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Chargers have made major changes to the ground game this offseason. If things don't go according to plan, it can't be blamed on a lack of trying. However, fans should expect big things from the revamped running back room.
