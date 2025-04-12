Chargers grab new name and son of a HOFer in new 2-round NFL mock draft
The Los Angeles Chargers are two weeks away from being on the clock in the 2025 NFL Draft. Coming off of an 11-win season, the Bolts are picking near the back of the first round at No .22 overall. Reports and mock drafts all have the Chargers taking a new offensive skill player to pair with Ladd McConkey/give Justin Herbert another option.
The popular name has been Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, given his ties to head coach Jim Harbaugh. Seeing how thin the Chargers' tight end room currently is, it's easy to see why many point to that position being addressed in the first round. However, Jeff Risdon of DraftWire had the Chargers opt for a different skill player, one that hasn't been linked to them yet.
Risdon had Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III being taken at No.22 by the Chargers in his recent mock draft.
"Eschewing the urge to peg a Michigan man with coach Jim Harbaugh and instead leaning into another "M" school with Burden, who just may be the best wideout in the class."
Burden's ridiculous 2023 season had many excited to see what he'd do the next year. Unfortunately, poor quarterback play and just a bad offense overall at Missouri led to a drop-off in production from Burden. However, he's still one of the best wide receiver prospects in this class and would be an electric addition to pair with McConkey. Burden had 676 yards and six touchdowns for the Tigers in 2024.
With their next pick at No. 55, Risdon had the Chargers address the tight end room with LSU's Mason Taylor. Taylor had 546 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers in 2024. Taylor is the son of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor. Standing at 6'5, 255 pounds, Taylor would be a literal massive addition to the Chargers' offense, rounding out a solid two-round mock.
