Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes: Ranking QBs in the AFC West
The Los Angeles Chargers have one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL in Justin Herbert. He's coming off his fifth season as a pro, which might have been his best yet.
Herbert finished the year with 3,870 yards and 23 touchdowns, while throwing just three interceptions. He excelled in Jim Harbaugh's conservative offense, but still should be unleashed more this season.
As impressive as Herbert is, the Chargers happen to play in a division full of talented quarterbacks, including three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes. Let's take a look at how Herbert compares to the rest of the signal callers with this AFC West QB ranking.
4. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Bo Nix had a long collegiate career, but established himself as a legitimate NFL prospect while playing for Oregon. After he exploded with Justin Herbert's alma mater, Nix was selected at No. 12 overall by the Denver Broncos and started all 17 games.
Denver was 10-7 under Nix, and the rookie had 3,775 yards with a 29-to-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio. As impressive as he was, he's still fourth in the division, which is a testament to the high level of QB play in the AFC West.
3. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders
A newcomer in the AFC West, Geno Smith was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. He's had an interesting career, including a stint with the Chargers in 2018.
Smith, who was deemed a bust at one point, resurrected his career with Seattle. He now rejoins former head coach Pete Carroll and could be even better than we saw in 2024, which is why he edges out Nix.
2. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert has been a star since entering the league in 2020. He threw for 4,336 yards and had 31 touchdown passes as a rookie. In year two, he went for 5,014 yards with 38 touchdown passes.
His numbers have gone down since that season, but his efficiency is through the roof. Herbert had his highest-rated campaign in 2024 and should continue to shine the more comfortable he is under Jim Harbaugh. That said, he's still second in the division due to the presence of Patrick Mahomes.
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
As frustrating as it is to admit, Patrick Mahomes remains the head of the class in the AFC West, as well as the entire NFL. While quarterbacks such as Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson can enter the conversation thanks to their MVP awards, Mahomes is still the one with all the Super Bowl titles.
If Herbert is able to overthrow Mahomes for the division, and eventually win titles of his own, the conversation could change. For now, however, Mahomes is the standard.
