Chargers post heartfelt messages after Elijah Molden's contract extension
The Los Angeles Chargers got an offseason full of big roster moves started with a bang this week, inking safety Elijah Molden to a three-year deal.
An aggressive move, the Chargers hit Molden with some big money to make sure he didn’t leave during free agency. It secures a position that was assaulted by injuries last season and frees up Derwin James to roam in the formations.
Speaking of James, he was one of many members of the Chargers hyped to see the return of Molden. Many of those names took to social media to celerbate the move.
RELATED: Elijah Molden's contract details with Los Angeles Chargers revealed
James had this to say:
Seemingly before anyone else posted on social media about the move, it was defensive coordinator Jesse Minter posting a message:
Again, the Chargers knocked this out before dealing with much bigger names, including Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.
This isn’t the biggest news in the world, sure. But the wave of posts, including these and others, only reaffirmed what the Chargers getting the deal done suggested – Molden is beloved in the locker room and organization.
