Los Angeles Chargers' breakout is a dream free agent for Saints
The Los Angeles Chargers are already making moves this offseason, as the team recently extended Elijah Molden.
There are multiple vital decisions the franchise has to make this offseason. The team has one of the largest portions of cap space available this season, which means they could make a massive splash.
However, to do that, it would mean the team could say goodbye to good players. According to Pro Football Focus, one of the Chargers' breakout stars from the season could be heading to New Orleans.
The team at PFF believes that Teair Tart would be the perfect addition to Kellen Moore's New Orleans Saints.
"It’s virtually impossible for the Saints to add players via free agency due to their cap situation. But if they were to work a miracle and squeeze under by a hair, addressing their 31st-ranked team PFF run-defense grade (47.8) has to be a priority. Tart's 2024 was the highest-graded season of his career (79.6), and he notched a positive grade on more than 28% of his run-defense snaps."
In his first season with the Chargers, Tart delivered the best season of his five-year career. Is his performance from this past season enough to ink a long-term deal? Or could the Chargers find a replacement through free agency and the draft?
Tart's future will be a difficult decision to make for the franchise.
