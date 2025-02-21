Chargers predicted to make earth shattering trade that would change the NFL
The Los Angeles Chargers managed to win 11 games this past season in spite of facing heavy obstacles throughout the year, earning themselves a playoff berth.
However, the Chargers' flaws were exposed during their Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans, where Los Angeles' need for more weapons for Justin Herbert became blatantly obvious.
The good news is that the Chargers have some money to play with this offseason, and while top wide receiver Tee Higgins is probably getting franchise tagged by the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles could always explore some trades.
RELATED: Chargers' prime trade target reportedly drawing massive interest
One superstar that could be available is Miami Dolphins wide out Tyreek Hill, who expressed some displeasure with the Dolphins after the season but then walked back his comments.
Perhaps Miami would be willing to part with Hill—who carries a $29 million cap hit for 2025—if it received a strong enough offer, and ESPN's Aaron Schatz feels that the Chargers could be the team to swoop in and make something happen.
In a piece where Schatz listed off one bold prediction for each NFL squad, he had Los Angeles trading for Hill.
"Hill seems to have made nice with the Dolphins, but he's still a trade candidate and he fits perfectly with the Chargers," Schatz wrote. "Los Angeles is clearly in need of a No. 1 wide receiver who can stretch the field, and it has the quarterback who can get the ball to that type of receiver."
Hill definitely showed signs of decline this past year, as he caught 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns. It marked the first time did not register 1,000 yards since 2019, and that season, he only played in 12 games.
However, the 30-year-old's 2024 struggles may have had a lot to do with Miami's quarterback situation, so perhaps he could revitalize his career in Hollywood.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' salary cap situation just got a little more interesting
Chargers mentioned in wild Myles Garrett, Deshaun Watson trade idea
Chargers jumped by Broncos' trade up, miss top target in mock draft
Shedeur Sanders top landing spot could spice up Jim Harbaugh vs. Pete Carroll rivalry
Jim Harbaugh makes important promotion on coaching staff before key offseason