Elijah Molden's contract details with Los Angeles Chargers revealed
The Los Angeles Chargers got a critical first signing of the offseason done this week by bringing back defensive back Elijah Molden on a three-year deal.
In the wake of that announcement by the team, we have Molden contract details and information.
According to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz, the Chargers’ three-year pact with Molden checks in at $18.25 million, with $13.5 million of that registering as guaranteed.
That’s a super-strong deal for Molden, a guy the Chargers traded for late in August of 2024, sending a mere 2026 seventh-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for him.
RELATED: Chargers' prime trade target reportedly drawing massive interest
Molden broke out in Jesse Minter’s defense, appearing in 15 games, picking off three passes, recovering two fumbles, deflecting seven passes and tallying 75 total tackles.
Still just 26 years old, Molden was firmly one of those prove-it-deal players the Chargers desperately needed to get back. Others include defenders such as Poona Ford and Teair Tart.
With Molden back in the mix (and on the mend from the broken fibula from late December), the Chargers can keep Derwin James in that nickel-type role near the line of scrimmage and perhaps upgrade the other safety spot.
All things considered here, the Chargers get a great value while preventing a bidding war on the open market, as quality safeties aren’t usually just given away for 2026 seventh-round picks.
