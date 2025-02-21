Charger Report

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert gets more MVP love

It's never too early to look ahead to the 2025 season. Predictions are already being made, and some believe Justin Herbert is ready to take his game to the next level.

Tyler Reed

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers proved a lot of people wrong with their postseason berth in 2024. However, the season still ended in dreadful fashion.

A 32-12 loss to the Houston Texans in the wild-card was the final stamp on the season. In that game, quarterback Justin Herbert had his worst performance of the season, throwing four interceptions.

However, the past is the past, and it is time to look ahead and what the future may hold. For the Chargers, would that mean an MVP season for Herbert?

RELATED: Chargers' prime trade target reportedly drawing massive interest

ESPN NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum believes that 2025 will be the year of Herbert.

"Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers. He'll be in his second season with coach Jim Harbaugh and coordinator Greg Roman. The Chargers will also sign the Bengals' Tee Higgins and draft Miami's Elijah Arroyo, giving Hebert two more playmakers for him to boost his MVP case."

Tee Higgin
Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tannenbaum credits the Chargers signing sought-after free agent wide receiver Tee Higgins as the center point behind a successful Herbert in 2025.

Obviously, a lot of chips will need to fall into place in order for this to happen. However, if they actually do, then the Chargers will look like a brand-new team. Will 2025 be the year Herbert takes the next step in his legacy?

Justin Herber
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers' salary cap situation just got a little more interesting

Chargers mentioned in wild Myles Garrett, Deshaun Watson trade idea

Chargers jumped by Broncos' trade up, miss top target in mock draft

Shedeur Sanders top landing spot could spice up Jim Harbaugh vs. Pete Carroll rivalry

Jim Harbaugh makes important promotion on coaching staff before key offseason

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News