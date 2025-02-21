Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert gets more MVP love
The Los Angeles Chargers proved a lot of people wrong with their postseason berth in 2024. However, the season still ended in dreadful fashion.
A 32-12 loss to the Houston Texans in the wild-card was the final stamp on the season. In that game, quarterback Justin Herbert had his worst performance of the season, throwing four interceptions.
However, the past is the past, and it is time to look ahead and what the future may hold. For the Chargers, would that mean an MVP season for Herbert?
ESPN NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum believes that 2025 will be the year of Herbert.
"Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers. He'll be in his second season with coach Jim Harbaugh and coordinator Greg Roman. The Chargers will also sign the Bengals' Tee Higgins and draft Miami's Elijah Arroyo, giving Hebert two more playmakers for him to boost his MVP case."
Tannenbaum credits the Chargers signing sought-after free agent wide receiver Tee Higgins as the center point behind a successful Herbert in 2025.
Obviously, a lot of chips will need to fall into place in order for this to happen. However, if they actually do, then the Chargers will look like a brand-new team. Will 2025 be the year Herbert takes the next step in his legacy?
