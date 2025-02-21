Chargers predicted to fortify interior of offensive line with reliable veteran
This is hardly a shock. During his first head-coaching stint in the National Football League, head coach Jim Harbaugh stressed the ground game. In his four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2011-14), the team finished eighth, fourth, third, and fourth, respectively, in the league in rushing yards per game.
In his return to the NFL in 2024, Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers finished a mediocre 17th in the NFL in rushing. Some of that had to do with losing running back J.K. Dobbins for a four-game stretch. Some of that was due to an offensive line that has a pair of studs at tackle, and plenty of questions marks on the interior.
Pro Football Focus ranked the Chargers’ offensive front 21st in 2024. “Most importantly, first-round pick Joe Alt was as advertised for the Chargers,” explained Zoltán Buday. “And as a result, Los Angeles has a top-five offensive tackle tandem in the NFL. However, the line's interior prevents the unit from being ranked higher and is going to need overhauling this offseason.
Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport points out that exactly 25 percent of the 32 teams in the NFL have at least $50 million of cap room at their disposal (via Over the Cap). When it comes to the Chargers, one NFL writer feels that adding one of the league’s most experienced guards would be a “wise” move.
“(Kevin) Zeitler is coming off a fantastic season with the Detroit Lions in which he was a key contributor in the team’s offensive success,” explained Jason Reed of Bolt Beat. “Zeitler has always thrived as a run blocker and his efforts in that area were a big reason why the Lions put together one of the best rushing attacks in the sport.
“The interior offensive line class is not very deep in the 2025 NFL Draft and the Chargers essentially have to replace two starters at right guard and center. Instead of using a weak class to fill two positions, the Chargers could sign Zeitler as a one-year stopgap who still plays at a high level with the intention of finding a long-term right guard next offseason.”
In 2024, the Bolts won 11 games and averaged just over 31 running plays in those victories. In their seven losses, including the ugly playoff setback at Houston, the Chargers averaged less than 20 running plays per outing. This past season, only the Eagles and Ravens totaled more running plays than the Lions.
