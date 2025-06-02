Los Angeles Chargers undrafted free agents contract details revealed
The Los Angeles Chargers made a few different splashes in undrafted free agency after the draft this year, a fact that certainly shows up in the money column.
Now a little ways removed from the draft process and just ahead of training camp, actual undrafted free agent contract figures have started to make the rounds.
As Chargers fans could have comfortably predicted, much-hyped running back Raheim Sanders received the biggest guaranteed salary of any undrafted free agent signing this offseason at $60,000.
Sanders received some telling usage during rookie minicamps and spring work that pretty much revealed, without coaches saying a thing, that he’s bound for the final roster if all goes well. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh pretty much confirmed it in interviews later, too.
Next behind Sanders in guaranteed salary for a college free agent was cornerback Nikko Reed at $40,000. Chargers coaches were undoubtedly familiar with the Oregon product and wouldn’t mind some possible long-term depth at the premium position as it undergoes a youth movement they started last year with Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart.
After Reed, corner Eric Rogers and pass-rusher Garmon Randolph sit tied at $20,000, with the numbers getting smaller after that. Notable and hyped wideout Luke Grimm got $5,000.
