Keenan Allen is one of NFL's top free agents left -- Should Chargers make the call?
Many Los Angeles Chargers fans have been campaigning for the team to bring back legendary wideout Keenan Allen. Allen was traded last offseason to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 fourth round pick, but still proved to be productive. The former Charger caught 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns for the Bears last season.
Now regarded as one of the top free agents still available heading into June, should the Chargers make the call and bring back one of their franchise greats? Gary Davenport still believes the veteran can be productive for some team out there.
"Just two years ago, though, he caught 108 passes, topped 1,200 yards and scored seven times for the Chargers," Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report wrote. "He matched that touchdown total last year in Chicago. He has five 100-catch seasons, six 1,000-yard campaigns and six Pro Bowls on his NFL resume."
The Chargers desperately needed to add playmakers around Justin Herbert this offseason. They found a stud in Ladd McConkey last season, who actually surpassed Allen's Chargers record of most receiving yards as a rookie. The Bolts added Tre Harris in the draft this year and also brought back Mike Williams, who was released last offseason.
Bringing Allen back to a revamped Chargers team with a new regime (to him) and high expectations could prove beneficial for both parties.
