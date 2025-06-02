Chargers rookie Tre Harris hasn't signed contract, yet it's not a concern...for now
The Los Angeles Chargers have yet to get second-round pick Tre Harris under contract.
And that’s zero cause for concern.
Thanks to a fully guaranteed rookie contract elsewhere in the NFL, many second-round contracts remain in limbo right now and the Chargers are no exception.
But there’s another good reason to avoid any sort of panic on the Harris contract front: It’s sort of business as usual for the Chargers.
RELATED: Chargers' oddest free-agency story linked to Dolphins as Jalen Ramsey replacement
Look to last year when the Chargers didn’t get Ladd McConkey’s signature on his contract until June 17. And that was after a tidal wave of hype chased him to Los Angeles after Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz’s major trade up in the second round to get him.
The year before that? Tuli Tuipulotu didn’t sign his rookie deal until June 26. Again, lots of hype there because it was obvious even then the Chargers were eyeballing life after Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack with that pick.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers undrafted free agents contract details revealed
When it comes to Harris, he was the big splash at wideout for the Chargers this offseason, provided fans don’t want to count the return of Mike Williams after his so-so showings with other teams. The Chargers have talked Harris up as a first-round talent and he could be an every-down starter right away, yet no contract…for now.
Despite the lack of a contract, Harris has been practicing with the team anyway, lessening the cause for concern.
If for some reason the calendar hits July and Harris still hasn’t signed his rookie deal, there would be cause for a mild eyebrow raise. But even then, any chatter about this is largely caused because there’s so little going on right now.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Joe Alt bulldozes his way to Lane Johnson levels already in OT rankings
Chargers' X-factor spotlighted by PFF is pretty head-scratching
Chargers attacked what PFF says is team's biggest need multiple times
Should Chargers call Dolphins after key Jalen Ramsey deadline, trade rumors heat up?
Chargers linked to disgruntled superstar wide receiver in blockbuster trade idea
Chargers blockbuster trade pitch adds $32 million playmaker for Justin Herbert