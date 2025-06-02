Chargers may have one more shot at trading for a Pro Bowl WR
The Los Angeles Chargers have generally struck out when it comes to adding proven help to their ailing receiving corps this offseason.
Yes, the Chargers reunited with Mike Williams, but he is now 30 years old and has not been productive since 2022. Plus, all Los Angeles really did was replace Joshua Palmer with him. And yes, LA drafted Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, but can the Bolts really expect to catch lightning in a bottle with one of them like they did with Ladd McConkey last season?
Outside of McConkey, the Chargers do not have any truly reliable weapons in their employ. At least not at the wide receiver position. That makes life much more difficult for Justin Herbert, and seeing both D.K. Metcalf and George Pickens get traded elsewhere must have been tough for him to watch.
However, Los Angeles may still have one more chance at trading for a star wide receiver thanks to what is currently going on in the nation's capital.
Washington Commanders Pro Bowler Terry McLaurin is entering the final year of his contract and just skipped organized team activities. The Commanders are negotiating a new deal with the 29-year-old, but that has been ongoing since March.
Is there a chance that the two sides are not able to come to an agreement, which could ultimately result in McLaurin being placed on the trade block?
If that ends up being the case, the Chargers should absolutely make a run at the Ohio State product, who hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns last year.
Truthfully, it's hard to understand why Los Angeles didn't make a stronger push for Metcalf or Pickens (especially the former) given its blatant need for wide receiver help.
Now, the caveat is McLaurin's age. He turns 30 in September, and if the Chargers were hesitant to surrender significant assets and pay big money for a couple of much younger receivers in Metcalf and Pickens, logic dictates that they probably won't do so for McLaurin, either.
The question is how much Los Angeles actually wants to make a push for a Super Bowl next season. Do the Bolts genuinely plan on pushing the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC supremacy? Or are they playing the long game with Herbert, who is still only 27?
If it's the former, then the Chargers should definitely place a call to Washington to see if they can find a way to pry McLaurin away from the Commanders.
