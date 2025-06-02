Chargers' J.K. Dobbins still regarded as one of top free agents available entering June
The Los Angeles Chargers have an interesting roster conundrum on their hands at the moment. The Bolts placed the rare UFA tender on running back J.K. Dobbins, their leading rusher from last season. Dobbins had a career year in carries and rushing yards during his lone year with the Chargers, but injuries caused him to miss four games, which has been the story of his career thus far.
Holding onto Dobbins didn't stop the Chargers from upgrading their running back room, adding Najee Harris in free agency and drafting Omarion Hampton in the first round. If Dobbins isn't signed to another team by July 22nd, the Chargers will retain his negotiating rights and he'll be on the roster at just $1.1 million. Even if he remains in Los Angeles, Dobbins' usage will go down drastically due to the upgrades made at the position.
Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report listed the best remaining free agents heading into June, with Dobbins coming in at No.2 behind Aaron Rodgers.
"Over five seasons, he has missed more games than he has played in. And while 2024 was the best season of his career, NFL teams appear unwilling to sign a player with such an extensive injury history. And if something doesn't give before camp opens, Dobbins could find himself buried on the Chargers' depth chart or even out of the league altogether."
Injuries are obviously the main concern about Dobbins and likely why teams haven't been eager to sign him. It'll be interesting to see where the 26-year-old ends up.
