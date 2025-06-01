Los Angeles Chargers linked to former second-round pick in NFL free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers needed help on their offensive line, so they signed Mekhi Becton to a two-year deal. Becton is projected to start at right guard, with Zion Johnson returning to handle the left guard duties.
Johnson hasn't been a bad player, but he also hasn't lived up to his status as a top 20 selection. That's why Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network says the Chargers should consider signing Will Hernandez in free agency.
Austin says Johnson has an uncertain future with the franchise and while Hernandez is coming off an injury-shortened season, he fits Jim Harbaugh's offense.
"Hernandez will be 30 when the new season begins, but he’s coming off his best season as a pro. After adding Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton to their backfield, the Chargers appear poised to deploy a ground-and-pound rushing attack under Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman. Adding a player with experience would be wise, and he’d likely come at an affordable price."
Putting in a mauler in the ground game such as Hernandez would open things up for Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton. That said, he comes with some concerns due to age and injury, making it a risky proposition.
